Smartlink Net Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2021 up 16.52% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021 up 90.95% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021 up 91.65% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 109.20 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 54.67% over the last 12 months.