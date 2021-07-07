Smartlink Net Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2021 up 16.52% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021 up 90.95% from Rs. 10.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021 up 91.65% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2020.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 109.20 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 54.67% over the last 12 months.
|Smartlink Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|4.36
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|4.36
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.70
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.33
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|8.36
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.05
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|2.28
|-9.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.19
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|2.47
|-9.86
|Interest
|0.04
|0.09
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|2.38
|-10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.10
|2.38
|-10.08
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|1.80
|-10.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|1.80
|-10.38
|Equity Share Capital
|2.66
|2.66
|2.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|1.35
|-6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|1.35
|-6.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.71
|1.35
|-6.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.71
|1.35
|-6.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited