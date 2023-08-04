Smartlink Net Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 97.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in June 2023 up 97.21% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 189.81% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 445.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 169.65 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.31% over the last 12 months.