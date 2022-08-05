 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smartlink Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 41.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2022 down 41.6% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 267.84% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 132.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.

Smartlink Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.53 1.95 2.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.53 1.95 2.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.83 0.75 0.69
Depreciation 0.25 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.07 0.89 1.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 0.04 0.64
Other Income 0.04 28.18 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 28.23 0.64
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 28.19 0.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 28.19 0.60
Tax 0.09 0.09 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 28.10 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 28.10 0.44
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 26.77 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.73 26.77 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 26.77 0.36
Diluted EPS -0.73 26.77 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:40 pm
