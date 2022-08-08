Smartlink Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 41.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2022 down 41.6% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 267.84% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 127.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.