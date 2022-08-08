Smartlink Net Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 41.6% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in June 2022 down 41.6% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 267.84% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 138.46% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 127.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.44% returns over the last 6 months and 9.74% over the last 12 months.
|Smartlink Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.53
|1.95
|2.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.53
|1.95
|2.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.75
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|0.89
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.04
|0.64
|Other Income
|0.04
|28.18
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|28.23
|0.64
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|28.19
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|28.19
|0.60
|Tax
|0.09
|0.09
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|28.10
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|28.10
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|26.77
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|26.77
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|26.77
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|26.77
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited