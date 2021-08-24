Smartlink Net Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 56.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2021 down 56.43% from Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 85.04% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021 down 80.3% from Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2020.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 98.85 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.21% returns over the last 6 months and 34.95% over the last 12 months.