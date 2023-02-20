 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smartlink Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 54.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2022 up 54.58% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 up 22365.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 525% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Smartlink Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.94 2.22 1.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.94 2.22 1.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.69 0.71
Depreciation 0.27 0.24 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 1.27 0.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 0.01 -0.07
Other Income 0.00 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 0.04 -0.07
Interest 0.04 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.94 -0.02 -0.11
Exceptional Items 20.92 -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.86 -0.02 -0.11
Tax 3.78 -0.39 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.08 0.37 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.08 0.37 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.12 0.37 -0.08
Diluted EPS 18.12 0.37 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.12 0.37 -0.08
Diluted EPS 18.12 0.37 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited