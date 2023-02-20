Smartlink Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 54.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in December 2022 up 54.58% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2022 up 22365.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 up 525% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.