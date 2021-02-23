English
Smartlink Net Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in December 2020 down 8.07% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020 up 147.95% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020 up 318.75% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2019.

Close

Smartlink Net shares closed at 92.20 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.87% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.

Smartlink Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.363.364.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.363.364.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.700.640.83
Depreciation0.330.390.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----2.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.050.853.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.281.47-1.67
Other Income0.190.060.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.471.53-1.67
Interest0.090.060.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.381.47-1.71
Exceptional Items-----4.25
P/L Before Tax2.381.47-5.96
Tax0.590.22-2.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.801.25-3.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.801.25-3.75
Equity Share Capital2.662.663.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.350.94-2.29
Diluted EPS1.350.94-2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.350.94-2.29
Diluted EPS1.350.94-2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:35 am

