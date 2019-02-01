Smartlink Net Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2018 down 15.61% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2018 down 401.59% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2018 down 327.12% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2017.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 79.90 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Smartlink Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.71
|5.06
|4.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.71
|5.06
|4.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.53
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.01
|9.62
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.09
|-5.33
|3.12
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.44
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.63
|-4.89
|3.81
|Interest
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.63
|-4.93
|3.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.63
|-4.93
|3.83
|Tax
|0.81
|0.02
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.44
|-4.95
|3.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.44
|-4.95
|3.46
|Equity Share Capital
|3.39
|3.39
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-2.48
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-2.48
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.51
|-2.48
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-5.51
|-2.48
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited