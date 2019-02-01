Smartlink Net Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, down 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2018 down 15.61% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2018 down 401.59% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2018 down 327.12% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2017.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 79.90 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.