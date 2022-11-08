Smartlink Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, up 156.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in September 2022 up 156.26% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.78% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 155.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.41% over the last 12 months.
|Smartlink Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.80
|28.61
|18.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.80
|28.61
|18.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.45
|9.88
|6.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.83
|11.83
|4.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.12
|-1.23
|-2.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.99
|4.09
|3.32
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.67
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.12
|3.36
|2.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|-0.01
|2.55
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.65
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|0.64
|2.73
|Interest
|0.57
|0.11
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.53
|2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|0.53
|2.53
|Tax
|0.35
|0.52
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|2.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|2.78
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|0.03
|2.80
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|2.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|2.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.03
|2.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited