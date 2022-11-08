 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smartlink Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, up 156.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in September 2022 up 156.26% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.78% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 155.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.41% over the last 12 months.

Smartlink Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.80 28.61 18.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.80 28.61 18.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.45 9.88 6.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.83 11.83 4.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.12 -1.23 -2.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.99 4.09 3.32
Depreciation 0.76 0.67 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.12 3.36 2.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 -0.01 2.55
Other Income 0.08 0.65 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.84 0.64 2.73
Interest 0.57 0.11 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 0.53 2.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 0.53 2.53
Tax 0.35 0.52 -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.01 2.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.01 2.78
Minority Interest 0.06 0.02 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 0.03 2.80
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.03 2.56
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.03 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.03 2.56
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.03 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
