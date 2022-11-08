Smartlink Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, up 156.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in September 2022 up 156.26% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.78% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 155.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.41% over the last 12 months.