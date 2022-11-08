English
    Smartlink Net Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, up 156.26% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in September 2022 up 156.26% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 100.78% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

    Smartlink Net shares closed at 155.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.41% over the last 12 months.

    Smartlink Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8028.6118.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8028.6118.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.459.886.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.8311.834.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.12-1.23-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.994.093.32
    Depreciation0.760.670.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.123.362.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-0.012.55
    Other Income0.080.650.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.840.642.73
    Interest0.570.110.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.532.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.532.53
    Tax0.350.52-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.012.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.012.78
    Minority Interest0.060.020.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.020.032.80
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.032.56
    Diluted EPS-0.020.032.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.032.56
    Diluted EPS-0.020.032.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm