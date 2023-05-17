English
    Smartlink Net Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore, up 80.19% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore in March 2023 up 80.19% from Rs. 27.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 69.54% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2022.

    Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2022.

    Smartlink Net shares closed at 154.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 30.63% over the last 12 months.

    Smartlink Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.9837.6727.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.9837.6727.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.9015.929.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1821.167.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.30-8.610.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.334.123.83
    Depreciation0.780.780.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02--0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.393.512.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.793.44
    Other Income0.260.300.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.981.093.96
    Interest0.560.480.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.420.613.78
    Exceptional Items--20.92--
    P/L Before Tax0.4221.523.78
    Tax-1.384.01-1.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.8017.515.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.8017.515.68
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.01-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.7317.505.67
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7317.555.40
    Diluted EPS1.7317.555.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.7317.555.40
    Diluted EPS1.7317.555.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 17, 2023