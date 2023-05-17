Smartlink Net Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore, up 80.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore in March 2023 up 80.19% from Rs. 27.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 69.54% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2023 down 61.4% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2022.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2022.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 154.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 30.63% over the last 12 months.