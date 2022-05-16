Smartlink Net Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, up 114.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in March 2022 up 114.82% from Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2022 up 75.76% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2022 up 136.27% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 114.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 23.09% over the last 12 months.