Smartlink Net Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore in March 2021 down 8.73% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021 up 173.29% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021 up 172.83% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 109.20 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 54.67% over the last 12 months.