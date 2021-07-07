MARKET NEWS

Smartlink Net Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.91 crore in March 2021 down 8.73% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021 up 173.29% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2021 up 172.83% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 109.20 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.39% returns over the last 6 months and 54.67% over the last 12 months.

Smartlink Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12.9121.6214.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.9121.6214.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.133.032.92
Purchase of Traded Goods4.797.0710.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.191.58-3.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.063.263.63
Depreciation0.560.670.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.623.043.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.432.96-3.72
Other Income1.810.410.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.373.38-3.50
Interest0.150.260.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.223.12-4.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.223.12-4.18
Tax-1.99-0.060.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.213.18-4.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.213.18-4.49
Minority Interest0.010.060.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.223.24-4.40
Equity Share Capital2.662.662.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.422.44-2.87
Diluted EPS2.422.44-2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.422.44-2.87
Diluted EPS2.422.44-2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Smartlink Holdings #Smartlink Net
first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:00 pm

