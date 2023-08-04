English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Smartlink Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in June 2023 up 34.29% from Rs. 28.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 3985.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 101.53% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    Smartlink Net shares closed at 169.65 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.31% over the last 12 months.

    Smartlink Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.4249.9828.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.4249.9828.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9116.909.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.9922.1811.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-1.30-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.454.334.09
    Depreciation0.850.780.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.020.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.276.393.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.130.72-0.01
    Other Income0.260.260.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.870.980.64
    Interest0.610.560.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.480.420.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.480.420.53
    Tax-0.24-1.380.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.241.800.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.241.800.01
    Minority Interest---0.080.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.241.730.03
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.241.730.03
    Diluted EPS-1.241.730.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.241.730.03
    Diluted EPS-1.241.730.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Smartlink Holdings #Smartlink Net
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!