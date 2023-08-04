Smartlink Net Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, up 34.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in June 2023 up 34.29% from Rs. 28.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 3985.22% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 101.53% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 169.65 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 21.31% over the last 12 months.