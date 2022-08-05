Smartlink Net Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore, up 81.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.61 crore in June 2022 up 81.83% from Rs. 15.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 88.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 up 45.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 132.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.