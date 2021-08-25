Smartlink Net Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in June 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 down 84.67% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 down 78.87% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2020.

Smartlink Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 100.90 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.75% over the last 12 months.