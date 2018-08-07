Smartlink Net consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 26.36 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 26.36 23.64 20.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 26.36 23.64 20.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.08 5.08 3.18 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.09 11.00 4.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -0.58 8.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.98 4.21 4.32 Depreciation 0.42 0.45 0.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.24 4.49 3.69 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.96 -1.01 -3.90 Other Income 0.12 0.12 0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.09 -0.89 -3.66 Interest 0.20 0.07 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.89 -0.96 -3.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.89 -0.96 -3.69 Tax 1.25 0.65 1.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.64 -1.62 -4.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.64 -1.62 -4.96 Minority Interest 0.06 0.04 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.69 -1.58 -4.96 Equity Share Capital 4.51 4.51 4.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.70 -2.20 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.70 -2.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.70 -2.20 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.70 -2.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited