HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore, up 111.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore in December 2022 up 111.97% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2022 up 953.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

Smartlink Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.67 46.80 17.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.67 46.80 17.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.92 15.45 6.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.16 23.83 5.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.61 -3.12 -2.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.12 3.99 3.58
Depreciation 0.78 0.76 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.51 5.12 2.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 0.77 0.91
Other Income 0.30 0.08 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.09 0.84 1.11
Interest 0.48 0.57 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.61 0.27 0.92
Exceptional Items 20.92 -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.52 0.27 0.92
Tax 4.01 0.35 -0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.51 -0.08 1.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.51 -0.08 1.64
Minority Interest -0.01 0.06 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.50 -0.02 1.66
Equity Share Capital 2.00 2.00 2.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 -0.02 1.67
Diluted EPS 17.55 -0.02 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.55 -0.02 1.67
Diluted EPS 17.55 -0.02 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited