Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore, up 111.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore in December 2022 up 111.97% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2022 up 953.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.