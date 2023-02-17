Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore, up 111.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore in December 2022 up 111.97% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2022 up 953.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 139.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.24% over the last 12 months.