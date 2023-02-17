English
    Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore, up 111.97% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.67 crore in December 2022 up 111.97% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2022 up 953.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 8.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

    Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in December 2021.

    Smartlink Net shares closed at 139.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -2.24% over the last 12 months.

    Smartlink Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.6746.8017.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.6746.8017.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.9215.456.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.1623.835.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.61-3.12-2.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.123.993.58
    Depreciation0.780.760.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.515.122.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.770.91
    Other Income0.300.080.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.090.841.11
    Interest0.480.570.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.610.270.92
    Exceptional Items20.92----
    P/L Before Tax21.520.270.92
    Tax4.010.35-0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.51-0.081.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.51-0.081.64
    Minority Interest-0.010.060.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.50-0.021.66
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.55-0.021.67
    Diluted EPS17.55-0.021.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.55-0.021.67
    Diluted EPS17.55-0.021.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am