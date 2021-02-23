Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in December 2020 up 18.25% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2020 up 170.04% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in December 2020 up 404.51% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

Smartlink Net EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2019.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 92.20 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.87% returns over the last 6 months and 16.19% over the last 12 months.