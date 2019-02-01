Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Smartlink Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2018 up 1.37% from Rs. 24.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2018 down 173.27% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 109.91% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2017.
Smartlink Net shares closed at 79.90 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Smartlink Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.89
|29.40
|24.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.89
|29.40
|24.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.05
|6.49
|1.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.58
|15.74
|12.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.06
|-2.85
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.27
|3.87
|4.05
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.41
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.95
|4.68
|3.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|1.07
|2.37
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.17
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|1.24
|2.76
|Interest
|0.22
|0.15
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|1.09
|2.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|1.09
|2.75
|Tax
|0.81
|0.02
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.76
|1.07
|2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.76
|1.07
|2.29
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.71
|1.10
|2.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.39
|3.39
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.55
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.55
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.55
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.55
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited