Smartlink Net Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.89 crore in December 2018 up 1.37% from Rs. 24.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2018 down 173.27% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 109.91% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2017.

Smartlink Net shares closed at 79.90 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -29.04% over the last 12 months.