Smart Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in September 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 10.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 76.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

Smart Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.53 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.