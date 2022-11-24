English
    Smart Finsec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smart Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in September 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 10.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 76.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

    Smart Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

    Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.53 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.286.7010.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.286.7010.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.085.375.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.750.972.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.04
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.070.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.251.71
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.251.71
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.390.251.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.390.251.71
    Tax0.090.070.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.181.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.181.25
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7.627.62--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.064.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.064.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.064.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.064.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

