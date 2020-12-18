MARKET NEWS

Smart Finsec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, up 1095.82% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smart Finsec are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in September 2020 up 1095.82% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2020 up 5647.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020 up 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Smart Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2019.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 55.80 on December 11, 2020 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.411.200.48
Other Operating Income----0.06
Total Income From Operations6.411.200.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.342.440.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-1.07-0.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.050.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-0.260.01
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-0.260.01
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.68-0.260.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.68-0.260.01
Tax0.02----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.66-0.260.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.66-0.260.01
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3.833.833.41
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.20-0.850.04
Diluted EPS2.20-0.850.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.20-0.850.04
Diluted EPS2.20-0.850.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

