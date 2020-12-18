Smart Finsec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore, up 1095.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.41 crore in September 2020 up 1095.82% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2020 up 5647.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020 up 3350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Smart Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2019.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 55.80 on December 11, 2020 (BSE)