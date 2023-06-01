Smart Finsec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, down 62.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 62.75% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 129.02% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Smart Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.19 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.