Smart Finsec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore, up 135.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore in March 2022 up 135.84% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 169.83% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 115.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 8.45 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 65.69% over the last 12 months.