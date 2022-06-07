 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smart Finsec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore, up 135.84% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smart Finsec are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore in March 2022 up 135.84% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 169.83% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 115.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 8.45 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 65.69% over the last 12 months.

Smart Finsec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.66 23.44 4.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.66 23.44 4.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.18 24.90 5.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 -3.10 -1.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -0.06 0.09 0.04
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 1.46 0.44
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 1.46 0.44
Interest -- -- 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 1.46 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 1.46 0.34
Tax 0.17 0.46 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 1.00 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 1.00 0.37
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 4.27
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.33 1.22
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.33 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.33 1.22
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.33 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 7, 2022
