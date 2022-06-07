Smart Finsec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore, up 135.84% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smart Finsec are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore in March 2022 up 135.84% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 169.83% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 115.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.
Smart Finsec shares closed at 8.45 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 65.69% over the last 12 months.
|Smart Finsec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.66
|23.44
|4.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.66
|23.44
|4.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.18
|24.90
|5.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.55
|-3.10
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.46
|0.44
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.46
|0.44
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.46
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|1.46
|0.34
|Tax
|0.17
|0.46
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|1.00
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|1.00
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|4.27
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.33
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.33
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.33
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.33
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited