    Smart Finsec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 23.88% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smart Finsec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in June 2023 down 23.88% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 169.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 142.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.32 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.52% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.

    Smart Finsec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.104.346.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.104.346.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.633.075.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.521.050.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.03
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.150.25
    Other Income0.05----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.150.25
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.150.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.150.25
    Tax--0.070.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.070.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.070.18
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----7.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.020.06
    Diluted EPS-0.040.020.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.020.06
    Diluted EPS-0.040.020.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

