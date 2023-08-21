Smart Finsec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in June 2023 down 23.88% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 169.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 142.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.32 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.52% returns over the last 6 months and -3.43% over the last 12 months.