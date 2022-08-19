Smart Finsec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.41% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 82.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

Smart Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2021.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.59 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.74% returns over the last 6 months