Smart Finsec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore, up 355.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.47 crore in June 2021 up 355.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021 up 546.19% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 688% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Smart Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2020.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 56.25 on July 15, 2021 (BSE)