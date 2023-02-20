Smart Finsec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore, down 46.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.