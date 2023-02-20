Smart Finsec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore, down 46.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore in December 2022 down 46.84% from Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

Smart Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 7.14 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.84% over the last 12 months.