Smart Finsec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, up 6877.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in December 2020 up 6877.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 87.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 54.10 on March 04, 2021 (BSE)