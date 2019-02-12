Smart Finsec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 93.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 93.86% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 down 51.26% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 down 52.17% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Smart Finsec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2017.

Smart Finsec shares closed at 57.05 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)