Small-cap, midcap companies find it tougher to repay debt: Moneycontrol analysis

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Midcap and small-cap companies are facing challenges and earnings have not recovered as expected amid accelerating inflation and interest rate increases

Representative image

Small-cap and midcap companies are finding it tougher to service debt than their larger rivals amid higher inflation and continued interest rate increases, indicating that their recovery is unlikely to improve soon.

The interest coverage ratio declined more sharply for small-cap and midcap companies than for BSE 500 companies, both sequentially and from a year ago, according to an analysis by Moneycontrol. A lower interest coverage ratio (ICR) indicates a higher debt burden.

An analysis of 82 companies in the BSE Midcap index showed debt serviceability declined in the September quarter. The ICR, a measure of how easily a company can pay interest on its debt from earnings, declined to 2.62 times for these companies at the end of September from 3.42 times at the end of June. A year ago, it was 3.39 times.

For 662 companies in the BSE SmallCap index, the ICR fell to 2.69 times from 3.39 times last quarter and 2.91 times a year ago.

For 367 companies in the BSE 500 index, the ICR slipped to 4.14 times in the September quarter from 4.99 times a quarter ago and 5.11 times a year ago. The analysis excluded banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and oil and gas companies.