Small-cap, midcap companies find it tougher to repay debt: Moneycontrol analysis

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Small-cap and midcap companies are finding it tougher to service debt than their larger rivals amid higher inflation and continued interest rate increases, indicating that their recovery is unlikely to improve soon.

The interest coverage ratio declined more sharply for small-cap and midcap companies than for BSE 500 companies, both sequentially and from a year ago, according to an analysis by Moneycontrol. A lower interest coverage ratio (ICR) indicates a higher debt burden.

An analysis of 82 companies in the BSE Midcap index showed debt serviceability declined in the September quarter. The ICR, a measure of how easily a company can pay interest on its debt from earnings, declined to 2.62 times for these companies at the end of September from 3.42 times at the end of June. A year ago, it was 3.39 times.

For 662 companies in the BSE SmallCap index, the ICR fell to 2.69 times from 3.39 times last quarter and 2.91 times a year ago.

For 367 companies in the BSE 500 index, the ICR slipped to 4.14 times in the September quarter from 4.99 times a quarter ago and 5.11 times a year ago. The analysis excluded banks, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and oil and gas companies.

Large-caps better off

“The midcap and small-cap companies are facing challenges and earnings have not recovered as expected,” said Nirvi Ashar, an analyst at Religare Broking. “However, on the flip side, we witnessed that large-cap companies are better placed in terms of financials as during this period they could repay debt, expand and innovate products as well as gain market share.”

Both the BSE Midcap and SmallCap ICR for the September quarter were below 3, a level last seen in June 2020. The BSE 500 ICR was at the lowest since September 2020, according to the Moneycontrol analysis.

Analysts said select pharma, chemical, BPO, metals, tyre, aviation and consumer durables companies had pressure on their operating profits over the period, leading to lower ICR. On the other hand, construction companies had a better ICR.

“In the case of midcaps under consideration, the operating profits have not grown over the time period, while interest costs have risen due to higher borrowings and higher rates,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. “In the case of small-caps, operating profits have grown gradually, but the growth in depreciation and interest has been faster. In the growth phase, interest and depreciation costs typically rise, but this has to be more than compensated by growth in operating profits with some lag. We will have to watch as to whether the midcaps and small-caps are able to achieve this.”

In 2020, pandemic-led restrictions impacted the growth of companies across sectors and that was followed by a recovery in some of them. Many sectors struggled to grow largely because of a slowdown in demand, erosion in earnings as well as high debt on the books, analysts said.

After Covid-19, demand in textiles, realty, metals, infrastructure, cement and allied products has gradually improved but rising input costs are hurting their earnings, analysts added.

In October, inflation eased to a three-month low but stayed above 6.7 percent. India’s consumer price inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 percent for four years. The last time inflation was under 4 percent was in September 2019, when it came in at 3.99 percent.

Policymakers face significant pressure on inflation management due to the continued upswing in global commodity prices amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“The reason for these low ICRs is that interest costs and working capital requirements are rising, while ratings are deteriorating, dragging down interest coverage ratios. This has not been the case for larger corporations, which can navigate these tailwinds,” said Deepak Singh, chief business officer at Reliance Securities.