Skyline Millars Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in September 2020 up 16.02% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2020 up 208.98% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2020 up 161.97% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2019.

Skyline Millars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 3.80 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 48.44% returns over the last 6 months and 8.57% over the last 12 months.