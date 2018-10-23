Skyline Millars Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 75.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in September 2018 up 75.24% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2018 up 749.57% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2018 up 857.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Skyline Millars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2017.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 1.61 on October 17, 2018 (BSE)