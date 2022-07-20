 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Skyline Millars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4603.12% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Skyline Millars are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 4603.12% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 9.98 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -40.10% over the last 12 months.

Skyline Millars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 -- 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 -- 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.08
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.24 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.33 -0.27
Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.23 -0.19
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.23 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.23 -0.19
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.23 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.02 -0.02 -0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.25 -0.21
Equity Share Capital 4.02 4.02 4.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.06 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.06 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.06 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.06 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Skyline Millars
first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.