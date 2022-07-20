Skyline Millars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4603.12% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Skyline Millars are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 4603.12% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
Skyline Millars shares closed at 9.98 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -40.10% over the last 12 months.
|Skyline Millars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|--
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.24
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.33
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited