Skyline Millars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 4603.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 4603.12% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 9.98 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -40.10% over the last 12 months.