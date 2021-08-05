Skyline Millars Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 88.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 down 104.84% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 down 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 13.88 on August 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.58% returns over the last 6 months and 450.79% over the last 12 months.