Skyline Millars Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 61.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in June 2019 up 61.73% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2019 up 372.75% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2019 up 540.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Skyline Millars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 2.52 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.