Skyline Millars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 1160.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2020 up 1160.81% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 461.65% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 766.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Skyline Millars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 6.47 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 169.58% returns over the last 6 months and 154.72% over the last 12 months.