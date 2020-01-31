Skyline Millars Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 68.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2019 down 68.5% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 2.42 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and 22.22% over the last 12 months.