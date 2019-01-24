Skyline Millars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Skyline Millars are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 37.44% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 20.52% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.
Skyline Millars shares closed at 1.61 on October 17, 2018 (BSE) and has given -53.06% returns over the last 6 months and -66.94% over the last 12 months.
|Skyline Millars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|2.00
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|2.00
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-0.01
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.09
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.14
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.54
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|1.19
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.11
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|1.30
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|1.22
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|1.22
|-0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|1.22
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|1.07
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited