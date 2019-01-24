Skyline Millars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 37.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 37.44% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2018 up 20.52% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 1.61 on October 17, 2018 (BSE) and has given -53.06% returns over the last 6 months and -66.94% over the last 12 months.