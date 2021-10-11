Skyhigh Project Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 77.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 77.19% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 588.74% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Skyhigh Project EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.