Sky Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.54 crore in March 2023 up 5.47% from Rs. 16.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 66.13% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 40% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

Sky Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2022.

Sky Industries shares closed at 63.37 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.29% over the last 12 months.