Sky Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in March 2022 down 8.93% from Rs. 18.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 110.45% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021.

Sky Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2021.

Sky Industries shares closed at 85.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.