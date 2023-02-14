 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sky Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sky Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 135.08% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.7% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Sky Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.61 22.74 19.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.61 22.74 19.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.95 16.40 10.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 1.38 0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.92 -1.01 1.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.38 1.42 1.30
Depreciation 0.43 0.42 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.78 3.08 2.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 1.05 1.52
Other Income 0.12 0.22 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 1.27 1.59
Interest 0.50 0.28 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 0.99 1.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 0.99 1.26
Tax -0.10 0.25 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 0.74 0.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 0.74 0.91
Equity Share Capital 7.86 7.86 6.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.94 1.33
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.94 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 0.94 1.33
Diluted EPS -0.40 0.94 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited