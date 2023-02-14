English
    Sky Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sky Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 135.08% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.7% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    Sky Industries shares closed at 73.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.87% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6122.7419.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6122.7419.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9516.4010.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.021.380.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.92-1.011.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.421.30
    Depreciation0.430.420.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.783.082.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.031.051.52
    Other Income0.120.220.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.091.271.59
    Interest0.500.280.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.410.991.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.410.991.26
    Tax-0.100.250.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.740.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.740.91
    Equity Share Capital7.867.866.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.941.33
    Diluted EPS-0.400.941.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.941.33
    Diluted EPS-0.400.941.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

