Sky Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 135.08% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.7% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Sky Industries shares closed at 73.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.87% over the last 12 months.