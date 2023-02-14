Sky Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sky Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 135.08% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 75.7% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.
Sky Industries shares closed at 73.30 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and -4.87% over the last 12 months.
|Sky Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.61
|22.74
|19.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.61
|22.74
|19.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.95
|16.40
|10.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|1.38
|0.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.92
|-1.01
|1.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.42
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.42
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.78
|3.08
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|1.05
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.22
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|1.27
|1.59
|Interest
|0.50
|0.28
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.99
|1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.99
|1.26
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.25
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.74
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.74
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|6.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.94
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.94
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.94
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.94
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited